AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jun, 2025 02:11pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding promotion of Cashless Economy and Digitization

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Monday to make digital transactions cheaper and easier than cash for the public to promote the cashless system.

While chairing a meeting regarding cashless economy, the PM said that cashless systems are being preferred in developed countries and successful economies around the world.

The PM directed to form the Digital Payments Innovation and Adoption Committee, Digital Public Infrastructure Committee, and Government Payments Committee in this regard, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press release today.

These special sub-committees will present recommendations regarding providing facilities for payments between the public and businesspersons, awareness regarding digital systems, activating the Pakistan Digital Authority, creating a national digital master plan, and facilitating transactions between the government and the private sector.

Moreover, the premier said that modern technology should be utilized for the establishment of a digital system for transactions and payments.

Earlier, the PM had formed a high-level committee to accelerate the country’s transition towards a cashless economy and advance digital financial infrastructure.

The PM said digitisation was among the government’s top reform priorities, aimed at eliminating the informal economy and increasing transparency through digital payments and fund transfers.

“To promote a cashless economy, we are taking policy steps to encourage digital payments and money transfers,” he said.

“The federal budget includes proposals aimed at supporting this shift.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif cashless economy

Comments

200 characters

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

NSC condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns of regional instability

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran issues warning to ‘gambler’ Trump: ‘We will end this war’

Read more stories