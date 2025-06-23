Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Monday to make digital transactions cheaper and easier than cash for the public to promote the cashless system.

While chairing a meeting regarding cashless economy, the PM said that cashless systems are being preferred in developed countries and successful economies around the world.

The PM directed to form the Digital Payments Innovation and Adoption Committee, Digital Public Infrastructure Committee, and Government Payments Committee in this regard, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press release today.

These special sub-committees will present recommendations regarding providing facilities for payments between the public and businesspersons, awareness regarding digital systems, activating the Pakistan Digital Authority, creating a national digital master plan, and facilitating transactions between the government and the private sector.

Moreover, the premier said that modern technology should be utilized for the establishment of a digital system for transactions and payments.

Earlier, the PM had formed a high-level committee to accelerate the country’s transition towards a cashless economy and advance digital financial infrastructure.

The PM said digitisation was among the government’s top reform priorities, aimed at eliminating the informal economy and increasing transparency through digital payments and fund transfers.

“To promote a cashless economy, we are taking policy steps to encourage digital payments and money transfers,” he said.

“The federal budget includes proposals aimed at supporting this shift.”