Jun 23, 2025
Head says new-look Australia can cope without Smith, Labuschagne

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 12:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Travis Head said Monday Australia were experienced enough to cope as they prepare for their first Test without Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne since 2018.

An out-of-form Labuschagne has been dropped for the opening Test against the West Indies in Barbados this week, while fellow batting stalwart Smith is nursing an injured finger.

Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis, who have only played two Tests each, compared to the combined 175 of Smith and Labuschagne, replace them.

But Head said he was not concerned.

“They (Smith and Labuschagne) are still around the squad, so it still feels similar at the moment in the build-up,” he told reporters in the West Indies.

“Getting into the game will be a little bit of a new look, but it’s guys who have already played, guys with experience already in a short amount of Test match cricket.”

Not since the Boxing Day Test against India in 2018 – when Smith was serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering – have Australia fielded a Test team without either him or Labuschagne.

Australia in a good Head-space despite shaky Champions Trophy buildup

Labuschagne has played 53 consecutive Tests, according to Cricket Australia, while Smith’s streak stood at 51.

Konstas is expected to open at Kensington Oval with Usman Khawaja – a role Labuschagne filled in the recent World Test Championship final – with Inglis coming in anywhere from three to six.

Head, who usually bats at number five, said the team were prepared for any scenario.

“As a batter, you’re planning for anything at the moment and then once we get a look at the lay of the land, we’ll come up with a plan,” he said.

“This is a very experienced team.

“We take a couple of guys out, but I find it a very mature and experienced group that if conditions moved in-game, and we needed to win a game of cricket, I think anyone’s (able) to move around.”

Australia play three Tests against the West Indies with the first beginning in Barbados on Wednesday.

Travis Head

