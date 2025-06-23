AIRLINK 134.81 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-5.34%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.81%)
CPHL 78.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-3.76%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.27%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.85%)
FLYNG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-4.37%)
HUBC 133.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.31%)
KOSM 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
MLCF 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
OGDC 208.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.35%)
PAEL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.94%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.36%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
PPL 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-2.22%)
PRL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.76%)
PTC 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
SEARL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.64%)
SSGC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
SYM 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
TPLP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
TRG 54.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.97%)
WAVESAPP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-7.17%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -903 (-6.98%)
BR30 36,256 Decreased By -828 (-2.23%)
KSE100 118,144 Decreased By -1879 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,040 Decreased By -493.3 (-1.35%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia central bank to continue interventions in FX markets to ensure rupiah reflect fundamentals, official says

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 12:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia central bank to continue intervening in the foreign currency markets to ensure the rupiah reflects its fundamentals, a bank official said on Monday after the rupiah had fallen to a fresh one-month low against the US dollar.

The rupiah was down by about 0.5% on the day at 16,460 per dollar as of 0230 GMT, LSEG data showed.

Indonesia central bank to give nearly $5 billion flexibility to banks to manage liquidity

The depreciation occurred as investors sought to avoid riskier assets after the U.S attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, Erwin Gunawan Hutapea, head of the monetary department at Bank Indonesia, told Reuters.

Indonesia central bank

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia central bank to continue interventions in FX markets to ensure rupiah reflect fundamentals, official says

New taxation measures announced

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Oil hits five-month high after US attacks key Iranian nuclear sites

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

National Security Committee to meet today

Goldman Sachs warns of oil price surge on Strait of Hormuz risks

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

Read more stories