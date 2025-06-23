AIRLINK 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.41 (-5.2%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.81%)
CPHL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.85%)
FCCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.53%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-4.37%)
HUBC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.31%)
KOSM 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.23%)
MLCF 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
OGDC 209.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.42%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.17%)
PAEL 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.13%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.36%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.07%)
PRL 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.85%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.48%)
SEARL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.64%)
SSGC 43.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
SYM 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
TPLP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.48%)
TRG 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.02%)
WAVESAPP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.43%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.96%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -903 (-6.98%)
BR30 36,256 Decreased By -828 (-2.23%)
KSE100 118,149 Decreased By -1874.5 (-1.56%)
KSE30 36,052 Decreased By -481.7 (-1.32%)
Japan’s Nikkei drops on Iran risks but weaker yen limits losses

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 10:42am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday as US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites fueled risk aversion, while the accompanying jump in oil prices weighed on the outlook for Japan’s economy and corporate earnings.

The Nikkei sank 0.55% to 38,191.87 as of the midday recess, with 161 of its components declining, versus 60 that rose and four that traded flat.

The broader Topix slumped 0.62%. Japan imports almost all of its oil, making the economy highly sensitive to crude prices, which surged to six-month peaks on Monday as traders waited nervously to see Iran’s response to the US’s entry into the conflict.

Japan’s Nikkei trades lower as uncertainties in Middle East conflict weigh

Japanese manufacturers are also vulnerable to energy price spikes.

At the same time, analysts pointed to the yen’s decline to a nearly six-week low versus a broadly stronger US dollar as providing some support to shares in Japan’s heavyweight exporters, whose overseas revenues gain in value when the yen weakens.

“The rise in the dollar-yen interest rate has been very clearly helpful for the Nikkei’s performance,” said Yunosuke Ikeda, chief macro strategist at Nomura Securities.

The safe-haven yen is weakening because “investors seem more focused this time on the impact of higher oil prices on Japan’s trade balance,” Ikeda said.

Chip-sector stocks underperformed, with Screen Holdings falling 3.76% to be the Nikkei’s biggest decliner in percentage terms, while Tokyo Electron and Advantest were the biggest drags in index-point terms with respective declines of 2.42% and 1.69%.

The best performing stocks were oil explorers and refiners, with the Topix mining sub-index climbing 1.49% and the oil and coal sub-index adding 0.51%.

