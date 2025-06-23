AIRLINK 135.03 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-5.18%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
CPHL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.86%)
FCCL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.38%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-3.9%)
HUBC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.12%)
KOSM 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
MLCF 80.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.2%)
OGDC 209.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-1.53%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
PAEL 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.4%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.13%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
PPL 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.92%)
PRL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.76%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.9%)
SEARL 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-3.88%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.54%)
TPLP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
TRG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-3.92%)
WAVESAPP 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-7.17%)
BR100 12,031 Decreased By -902 (-6.97%)
BR30 36,252 Decreased By -831.8 (-2.24%)
KSE100 118,136 Decreased By -1887.4 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,034 Decreased By -498.9 (-1.37%)
Russia’s attack on Kyiv kills five, sparks fires, Ukraine says

Reuters Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 11:00am

KYIV: Russian drone and missile attacks in and around Kyiv overnight killed five people, injured scores, sparked fires in residential areas and damaged an entrance to a metro station that serves as a bomb shelter, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

“The Russians’ style is unchanged - to hit where there may be people,” Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Residential buildings, exits from shelters - this is the Russian style.”

Russia has not commented on the strikes.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched in February 2022, but thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict - the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv’s busy Shevchenkivskyi district where the entire entrance of a residential high-rise building was destroyed, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

“There are still people under the rubble,” Klymenko said.

The attack caused damage in six of the city’s 10 districts, including in several apartment buildings, and wounded at least 10 people, Klymenko said.

Ukraine army chief vows to expand strikes on Russia

A 68-year-old woman was killed and at least eight people were injured in the attack on the broader Kyiv region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, its governor Mykola Kalashnik said on Telegram.

Photos posted by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed rescuers leading people to safety from several buildings and structures on fire in the dark.

The Service said a pregnant woman was among those rescued.

An exit to the metro station in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district was also damaged, as well as an adjacent bus stop, Kyiv’s officials said.

Kyiv’s deep metro stations have been used throughout the war as some of the city’s safest bomb shelters.

Russia’s deadliest attack on Kyiv last week with hundreds of drones killed 28 people and injured more than 150, with Ukrainian officials saying that nearly 30 sites were hit during the multi-wave attack.

