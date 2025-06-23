AIRLINK 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.22%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
CPHL 78.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-3.73%)
FCCL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.6%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-4.37%)
HUBC 133.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.65%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.12%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.33%)
MLCF 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.07%)
OGDC 209.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.44%)
PACE 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PAEL 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.24%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.9%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
POWER 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.91%)
PPL 160.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.45%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.9%)
SEARL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.64%)
SSGC 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
SYM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.67%)
TPLP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
TRG 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.93%)
WAVESAPP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.54%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -897.7 (-6.94%)
BR30 36,285 Decreased By -798.5 (-2.15%)
KSE100 118,169 Decreased By -1854.4 (-1.55%)
KSE30 36,058 Decreased By -475.6 (-1.3%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee under fire after US strikes on Iran jolt oil, stoke risk aversion

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 08:13am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to open weaker on Monday, pressured by the rise in crude oil prices and risk-off sentiment following the U.S. military action against Iran.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the currency will open around 86.75-86.80 per dollar, compared to 86.5850 in the previous session.

Oil prices jumped to their highest level since January after the U.S. joined Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, increasing concerns over the potential impact on energy supply. Tehran vowed to defend itself.

The attack came just after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that such a decision would come “within the next two weeks”.

Fears that Iran may disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for about a fifth of world crude flows, lifted oil prices and weighed on risk assets.

Indian rupee gains slightly

Goldman Sachs warned that if oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint for crude shipments — were halved for a month and remained down by 10% for the following 11 months, Brent could temporarily spike to $110.

Brent crude hit a high of $81.40, before retracing a part of its rally.

The rupee, which had caught a bit of a breather on Friday, unfortunately has to contend with the U.S.-Iran news, a currency trader at a bank said, “and we’re back to watching if 87 breaks”.

An FX trader at another bank noted that the rise in oil prices was milder than expected, and attention now shifts to how Iran chooses to respond.

“While Iran may feel it needs to retaliate to US strikes, blocking the Hormuz might be a step too far,” ING Bank said in a note, and said that the price action in Asian trading suggests markets do not yet believe crude flows through Hormuz will be blocked.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee under fire after US strikes on Iran jolt oil, stoke risk aversion

New taxation measures announced

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Oil hits five-month high after US attacks key Iranian nuclear sites

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

National Security Committee to meet today

Goldman Sachs warns of oil price surge on Strait of Hormuz risks

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

Read more stories