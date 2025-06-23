Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has directed power Distribution Companies (Discos) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Moharram-ul-Haram to facilitate these religious gatherings and avoid any inconvenience to the public.

In a letter to all Chairmen and CEOs of Discos, the Minister stated that the sacred month of Moharram-ul-Haram is approaching, during which millions of devotees/mourners across Pakistan will participate in Majalis and processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA).

“ Since the Holy Month of Moharram is falling in the month of July and heat waves are expected, it is very much imperative that all necessary measures are taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to facilitate these religious gatherings and avoid any inconvenience to the public,” he added.

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

In this regard, Chairmen and CEOs of Discos have been directed to take the following actions on an urgent basis: (i) pre-emptive Maintenance & Load Management: Conduct thorough inspections of all transmission and distribution networks, particularly in areas where Majalis and processions are expected. Ensure that all faulty equipment is promptly repaired or replaced to prevent outages ;(ii) deploy dedicated emergency response teams on high alert throughout Moharram, especially on the 9th and 10th of Moharram, to address any power disruptions immediately ;(iii) coordinate with district administrations, law enforcement agencies, and religious organizers to identify critical locations requiring priority power supply and backup arrangements ;(iv) communicate proactively with consumers, especially Imambargahs and mosques, regarding any scheduled maintenance or potential load management measures to minimize inconvenience ;(v) ensure that standby generators and UPS systems are available at sensitive locations to provide backup power in case of any unforeseen grid issues ;(vi) provision of additional Transformers and material Ensure that sufficient number of transformers and other materials are available in each sub-division and inventory in this regard should be updated ;(vii) assign duty rosters to ensure 24/7 availability of technical and operational staff during Moharram to respond swiftly to any power-related issues; and (viii) dedicated controls Centres at all level should be established with proper coordination and propagation of its contact numbers to ensure smooth operation during the month.

The Minister further stated that the sanctity of Moharram demands our utmost commitment to serving the public with diligence and respect. Any negligence in this regard will be viewed seriously.

Earlier, Sajid Naqvi, one of the leaders of Tahreek-e-Jafria wrote letter to the Power Minister, requesting for uninterrupted for Majalis during Moharram-ul-Haram.

