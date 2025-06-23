AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-23

OIC to set up contact group to seek de-escalation

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

ANKARA: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said on Sunday it would set up a ministerial contact group to establish regular contact with international and regional parties to support de-escalation efforts after US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

In a joint declaration following a meeting of the 57-member group’s foreign ministers in Istanbul, the OIC condemned “the aggression of Israel” against Iran, stressing “the urgent need to stop Israeli attacks and their great concern regarding this dangerous escalation”.

It also urged the international community to take deterrent measures against attacks on Iran and “make Israel accountable for crimes committed”.

While the joint declaration from the meeting in Istanbul did not mention the overnight US strikes, the group also agreed on a separate 13-article resolution on the Israel-Iran conflict, in which it condemned both the Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, adding the OIC was in full solidarity with Tehran.

It also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to “unequivocally condemn those attacks and to report those attacks to the Security Council,” adding the “barbaric attacks” violated international law, according to a draft of the resolution.

It said the OIC also called on Israel to “join without delay the treaty of Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and place all its nuclear facilities and activities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards.” US ally Israel is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons and says it struck Iran to prevent Tehran from developing its own nuclear weapons.

OIC members also reaffirmed Iran’s “inherent right to self-defence and to take all necessary measures to fully protect its sovereignty and citizens, and to prevent recurrence of such criminal acts against its territory in future,” the text showed.

OIC OIC CFMs Iran Israel war de escalation Iran nuclear sites US airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

OIC to set up contact group to seek de-escalation

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

NSC to meet today

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

WHO’s stepped up higher tax drive may fuel illicit cigarette trade

Read more stories