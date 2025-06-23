Texas enacts robotaxi rules on eve of Tesla’s Austin rollout

AUSTIN: Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has signed legislation requiring a state permit to operate self-driving vehicles just before Tesla’s planned launch of a robotaxi trial on Sunday in Austin, according to the governor’s website.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 20
|
283.77
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 20
|
283.52
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 20
|
146.09
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 20
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 20
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jun 20
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 20
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 20
|
5,967.84
|
India Sensex / Jun 20
|
82,408.17
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 20
|
38,403.23
|
Nasdaq / Jun 20
|
19,447.41
|
Hang Seng / Jun 20
|
23,530.48
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 20
|
8,774.65
|
Dow Jones / Jun 20
|
42,206.82
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 20
|
23,350.55
|
France CAC40 / Jun 20
|
7,589.66
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 20
|
74.93
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 20
|
16,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 20
|
306,069
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 20
|
3,368.39
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 20
|
66.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 23
|
258.43
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 23
|
262.59
|Stock
|Price
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Jun 20
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
356
▲ 40.99 (13.01%)
|
Faisal Sp. / Jun 20
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited(FASM)
|
313.91
▲ 33.82 (12.07%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jun 20
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
33.53
▲ 3.42 (11.36%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Jun 20
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
9.90
▲ 1 (11.24%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Jun 20
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
50.25
▲ 5 (11.05%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Jun 20
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
25.43
▲ 2.33 (10.09%)
|
Shams Textile / Jun 20
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
31.52
▲ 2.87 (10.02%)
|
Rupali polyester / Jun 20
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
24.61
▲ 2.24 (10.01%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Jun 20
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
39
▲ 3.55 (10.01%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Jun 20
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
621.82
▲ 56.53 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Mahanna Islamic Index / Jun 20
Mahanna Islamic Index Traded Fund(MIIETF)
|
12.92
▼ -2.14 (-14.21%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Jun 20
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
61.07
▼ -7.82 (-11.35%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 20
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
41
▼ -4.9 (-10.68%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jun 20
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
50.28
▼ -5.59 (-10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 20
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
11,153.83
▼ -1239.27 (-10%)
|
Pakgen Power / Jun 20
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
173.06
▼ -19.23 (-10%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jun 20
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
56.21
▼ -6.24 (-9.99%)
|
Int. Knit. / Jun 20
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
20.18
▼ -2.23 (-9.95%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 20
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
2.49
▼ -0.27 (-9.78%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Jun 20
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
40.61
▼ -4.39 (-9.76%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
42,791,268
▼ -0.04
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Jun 20
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
26,664,589
▼ -4.92
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 20
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
25,526,681
▼ -0.26
|
Yousuf Weaving / Jun 20
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
24,497,580
▲ 0.29
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,445,689
▲ 0.08
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 20
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
13,554,568
▼ -0.06
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 20
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
9,805,036
▼ -0.27
|
Dewan Cement / Jun 20
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
9,257,161
▼ -0.86
|
Invest Bank / Jun 20
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
8,867,595
▼ -0.26
|
Pak Refinery / Jun 20
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
8,518,206
▲ 0.01
