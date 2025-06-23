AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Punjab govt implementing several eco-friendly initiatives

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is implementing several eco-friendly initiatives in the current calendar year including large-scale tree plantation drives, the establishment of a Climate Observatory and the promotion of electric vehicles and green technologies.

The government is also focusing on reducing pollution through measures like banning plastic bags below 75 microns and implementing an anti-smog plan, sources said.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Large-scale tree plantation and environmental projects are being launched under Punjab Green Programme. We have a comprehensive plan to plant 42 million trees on 50,869 acres under Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan Initiative. About 1.375 million trees are being planted on 3,790 acres of forest wasteland under CM Agroforestry Initiative.”

The chief minister said, “Scope of Green Pakistan Programme has been expanded, plantation of 466.463 million trees on 251,000 acres continues. Plantation of 5 million trees in rows on 10,223 avenue miles in canal area of Punjab has been activated.”

She said, “Provision of world-class facilities for the promotion of eco-tourism in Lal Suhanra National Park and Salt Range are being ensured.”

The CM said, “Wireless network, digital cameras, GPS devices and CCTV cameras are being provided for eco-tourism. Construction of an eco-friendly LEED certified multi-storey building has been started to establish a protected nature area, modern facilities have been provided for the staff.”

She flagged, “Shielding Summits Programme for disaster prevention in the mountains of Murree and Kahuta, recruitment of 600 fire watchers, provision of fire vehicles and watch towers are being ensured.”

The chief minister said, “Restoration of forest tracks and construction of tanks for spring water are also part of the project. Modern GIS-based protection system has been introduced, immediate detection of fire and encroachment is possible with drone, satellite and LIDAR technology.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Digital communication cell has been established, modern monitoring equipment and additional staff are being provided to the Monitoring and Evaluation Wing of the Forest Department. Digital tree enumeration in the form of rows and GIS-based survey have been started in Punjab.”

The chief minister said, “Modern machinery has been purchased for forestry work, the process of plantation and forestry operations has been accelerated. Establishment of 104 Forest Command & Control Centers for 24-hour monitoring across the province is significantly increasing the capacity for forest protection.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

