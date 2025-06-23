AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

CM Maryam says special helpline 1124 will redress complaints

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: As directed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Directorate of Monitoring Cell has been established in the Home Department.

Special helpline 1124 has also been established for the redressal of public complaints.

In this regard the Chief Minister said: “Public can call 1124 for guidance or complaints related to Jail Department, Civil Defence, Highway Patrol and Security Companies. Helpline 1124 facility can also be availed for reporting bombs or suspicious objects at any place. Punjab Highway Patrol contact system has been established for assistance or guidance during travel on major highways of Punjab. Passengers can also call 1124 for help in case of vehicle breakdown, robbery or any emergency. Immediate action will be taken on 1124 notification regarding overloading and careless driving on public transport.”

She said that the passengers can also call the helpline for medical assistance while travelling on any highway of Punjab. The inappropriate behaviour of the Highway patrolling staff will also be addressed. A complaint in this regard can be registered on 1124 in case of meeting prisoners or difficulty in providing essential goods.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said: “A complaint can also be filed on 1124 regarding inappropriate behaviour of the prison staff, like demanding bribes. Complaints related to security guards or security companies can be resolved immediately on the helpline. Action will also be taken against the security company on complaint of a security guard receiving less than the prescribed wages.” She added: “Complaints will also be resolved on the helpline 1124 regarding illegal sale or transfer of LPG gas. Even if there is no emergency exit system in a multi-storey building, or there is a lack of necessary fire extinguishing arrangements at a petrol pump or gas station, information can be reported on the helpline.”

Chief Minister said, “My team and I are committed to protecting and serving the lives and property of the people. Neglect in the redressal of public grievances will not be tolerated.”

She pointed out: “Highway Patrol is being reactivated to ensure safe travel on Punjab’s highways. We will ensure protection of legal rights of prisoners.”

