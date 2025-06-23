CM Maryam says special helpline 1124 will redress complaints

LAHORE: As directed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Directorate of Monitoring Cell has been established in the Home Department.

Special helpline 1124 has also been established for the redressal of public complaints.

In this regard the Chief Minister said: “Public can call 1124 for guidance or complaints related to Jail Department, Civil Defence, Highway Patrol and Security Companies. Helpline 1124 facility can also be availed for reporting bombs or suspicious objects at any place. Punjab Highway Patrol contact system has been established for assistance or guidance during travel on major highways of Punjab. Passengers can also call 1124 for help in case of vehicle breakdown, robbery or any emergency. Immediate action will be taken on 1124 notification regarding overloading and careless driving on public transport.”

She said that the passengers can also call the helpline for medical assistance while travelling on any highway of Punjab. The inappropriate behaviour of the Highway patrolling staff will also be addressed. A complaint in this regard can be registered on 1124 in case of meeting prisoners or difficulty in providing essential goods.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said: “A complaint can also be filed on 1124 regarding inappropriate behaviour of the prison staff, like demanding bribes. Complaints related to security guards or security companies can be resolved immediately on the helpline. Action will also be taken against the security company on complaint of a security guard receiving less than the prescribed wages.” She added: “Complaints will also be resolved on the helpline 1124 regarding illegal sale or transfer of LPG gas. Even if there is no emergency exit system in a multi-storey building, or there is a lack of necessary fire extinguishing arrangements at a petrol pump or gas station, information can be reported on the helpline.”

Chief Minister said, “My team and I are committed to protecting and serving the lives and property of the people. Neglect in the redressal of public grievances will not be tolerated.”

She pointed out: “Highway Patrol is being reactivated to ensure safe travel on Punjab’s highways. We will ensure protection of legal rights of prisoners.”

