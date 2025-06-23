Tauqeer Kazmi inducted into PAS

LAHORE: Alhamra Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has been inducted into the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS)—the highest tier of the country’s civil bureaucracy.

Kazmi secured this honour through competitive examination of the Federal Public Service Commission.

From his roots in the Provincial Management Service (PMS) to this national recognition, Kazmi’s journey is defined by dedication to public duty, respect for institutional values, and unshakable resolve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025