GCUF signs MoUs with four varsities in Bangladesh

FAISALABAD: The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has taken a significant step toward fostering international academic collaboration by signing (MoUs) with four prestigious universities in Bangladesh. The institutions included Daffodil International University, North South University, University of Asia Pacific, and International Islamic University Chittagong.

The MoUs were officially signed by Vice Chancellor of GCUF, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, during the Special Vice Chancellors’ Meeting for Bangladesh, held under the auspices of OIC-COMSTECH at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad.

The signing ceremony was chaired by Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and graced by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, as the chief guest.

On this occasion Muhammad Murtaza Noor Coordinator/Focal Person COMSTECH also present.

