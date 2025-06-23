AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-23

FPCCI’s BMP says budget lacks strategy to revive economy

Safdar Rasheed Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has raised strong concerns over the Federal Budget, calling it a document full of theoretical optimism but lacking the concrete execution strategy required to address Pakistan’s deep-rooted economic and industrial challenges.

The BMP leadership said the government missed a critical opportunity to push forward structural reforms and provide the private sector with practical relief to overcome prevailing financial hardships, rising production costs, and export stagnation.

BMP Chairman and former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar said the budget failed to outline any viable roadmap for industrial expansion, job creation, or meaningful growth in the manufacturing sector. He regretted that instead of facilitating businesses, the budget has prioritised tax revenue goals without fixing fundamental issues affecting productivity and competitiveness. He stressed that Pakistan’s economic revival is not possible without the active engagement and support of the business community, which continues to feel sidelined despite repeated promises of stakeholder-driven policy.

Nisar criticised the government’s excessive reliance on indirect taxation and short-term fiscal tools, warning that such an approach will only widen inequality and hinder long-term economic planning. He pointed out that the government has introduced aggressive tax measures without corresponding reforms in documentation and enforcement, creating fears of harassment among already compliant businesses. He strongly opposed granting tax authorities unchecked powers, such as freezing business accounts without prior notice, terming them anti-business and contrary to the spirit of voluntary compliance and trust-building.

He said that the Rs1,000 billion earmarked for development spending is inadequate to meet the pressing infrastructure needs of Pakistan’s economy, especially in industrial zones, ports, logistics corridors, and power transmission lines, adding unless these funds are used transparently with strict project prioritisation, they will have minimal impact. He urged the government to revive long-stalled industrial and transport infrastructure projects, which are essential to improving supply chains and reducing the cost of doing business.

He also expressed serious disappointment over the continued neglect of value-added sectors, particularly textile, apparel, and light engineering, which are the backbone of Pakistan’s export economy.

Nisar reiterated the BMP panel’s longstanding demand for the revival of the zero-rated regime and the removal of procedural hurdles in sales tax refunds. He noted that working capital remains stuck in refund cycles, which creates a liquidity crisis for exporters already struggling with thin margins and delayed shipments.

He called for a complete rethinking of the country’s tax strategy. Instead of placing more burdens on the formal sector, the government should broaden the base by targeting untaxed segments and expanding documentation through rational incentives. The business community has long urged for a simplified and predictable tax regime with reduced compliance costs, which remains unmet in the current budget.

The panel emphasized that a true economic turnaround can only be achieved through structural reforms, reduced dependency on IMF programs, and the formulation of a long-term industrial policy. It pointed out that over reliance on remittances, foreign loans, and import-based revenues is unsustainable and exposes the country to repeated cycles of crisis. BMP urged the government to shift from short-term fire fighting to institutional capacity-building, export diversification, and innovation-led growth.

BMP reaffirmed its commitment to standing with Pakistan’s business community and offering constructive solutions, but stressed that the government must match its words with action and work hand in hand with stakeholders to lift the economy from stagnation toward sustainable, inclusive growth.

