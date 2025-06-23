AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

SAFWCO conducts capacity-building training sessions for rural people

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agricultural and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO), in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), successfully conducted a capacity building training session for borrowers under the Access to Finance (A2F) component of the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) initiative. The session was held at the HID Hall of SAFWCO’s Head Office, Hyderabad.

The GRASP project is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with PPAF, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The initiative aims to strengthen rural agribusinesses across Sindh & Balochistan by enhancing financial literacy and improving access to finance.

The training was conducted by Ms. Shabana Mallah, Manager Trainings at SAFCO Microfinance Company Limited (SMCL), and coordinated by Rajkumar Lohano, A2F Specialist at SAFWCO. A total of 12 participants; 5 women and 7 men, took part in the session.

They represented micro-enterprises engaged in livestock, pickle production, banana fiber, and mango orchards, and came from areas including UC Tando Qaiser, UC Chuki, and UC Sawan Khan Gopang. This highly interactive, activity-based training covered essential areas such as financial literacy, loan management, entrepreneurship and business skills, digital literacy, and legal and consumer rights awareness. A motivational video on entrepreneurship was also shown to inspire participants to strengthen their skills and grow their businesses.

Dr. Suleman G. Abro, Founder and Executive Director of SAFWCO, gave the inspiring session by personally engaging with each participant discussing their business challenges, listening to their stories, and offering innovative ideas for growth. He encouraged them to adopt by-product strategies to increase income, create strong market linkages for better pricing, and unite as a business community to drive collective progress. “Together, you can bring huge change in your lives,” said Dr. Abro. He emphasized the importance of resilience, understanding customer needs, and maintaining honesty and integrity in business. He also urged the participants to innovate by introducing new products to meet market demands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPAF GRASP SAFWCO Sindh Agricultural rural people

Comments

200 characters

SAFWCO conducts capacity-building training sessions for rural people

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

NSC to meet today

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

WHO’s stepped up higher tax drive may fuel illicit cigarette trade

Read more stories