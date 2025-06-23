Mushaal voices concern over US attacks on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri leader and social activist Mushaal Mulick has expressed deep concern over the alleged attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the US. She has said that such actions can further increase tensions in a sensitive region like the middle East and endanger global peace, said a press release here on Sunday.

In her statement, Mushaal Mulick said that all countries should resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means, and not follow the path of war. She stressed that the nations of the world should respect international law and the sovereignty of states.

Criticizing the Israeli lobby, she said that once again the US was being pushed into an unnecessary and unjust war, the consequences of which would be borne by the entire world.

Referring to the Iraq war, she said that we should learn lessons from the past that unilateral military actions prove to be disastrous.

Mushaal Mulick appealed to world leaders to come together to support peace and show solidarity with the people of Iran, saying that peace, not war, is the only way forward.