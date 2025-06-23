KP govt to form ‘Climate Action Board’

PESHAWAR: The KP government is mulling over to constitute a 10-member Climate Action Board to coordinate and oversee climate strategies across the province and ensure harmonisation of all efforts in this regard.

For this purpose, the provincial government has already tabled the draft KP Climate Action Board Act, 2025 in the provincial assembly.

With Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department and Secretaries Finance, Law, Climate Change, Energy & Power, Transport & Mass Transit, Head of the concerned department if not already member, Local Government and four members from private sector including a woman would work administratively and functionally independent and the government would use its best efforts to promote, enhance and maintain its independence.

The board without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing provision would develop, review, amend and oversee the execution of climate policies and action plans, advice the government on climate policies, commitment and strategies.

The board would conduct and maintain provincial greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories and establish emissions baselines, and conduct, promote and oversee research on mitigation, adaptation and climate finance; coordinate and facilitate climate action activities across departments; ensure climate tagging of all schemes in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for alignment with climate goals.

It would also be responsible for mobilisation of financial resources for climate action and establishment and maintaining a dedicated Climate Action Board Fund; coordinate and pitch provincial projects for international climate financing e.g., Green Climate Finance, Climate Investment Finance, Global Environment facility etc.

The board would also facilitate participation in carbon markets and support the generation of carbon credits; establish and implement carbon pricing mechanism to encourage low-carbon development; monitor and evaluate awareness campaigns on climate change and promote environmental sustainability.

The Climate Action Board would also engage wit stakeholders, including communities, industries and civil society to ensure community resilience to climate change including systems for adoptive and shock responsive social protection; build capacity through the development and implementation of training programmes on climate action.

Furthermore, it would also nominate and finalise government officials, experts and representatives for climate-related training, conferences and events; liaise and coordinate with federal government in matters falling within its jurisdiction; review, negotiate, approve and execute Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) letters of intents and other climate related agreements.

