Security, stability: Iran-Israel conflict could have grave implications: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD: Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and senior diplomat Sardar Masood Khan has warned that the escalating Iran-Israel conflict could have grave and far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s national security and stability.

In a series of media interviews, Khan expressed deep concern over the widening scope of hostilities between Iran and Israel, cautioning that a prolonged war could trigger a new wave of refugee influx into Pakistan, similar to the aftermath of the Afghan conflict.

“If the war drags on, there is a strong possibility of a mass exodus of Iranian refugees towards Pakistan,” he stated, noting that such a scenario would strain Pakistan’s resources and social fabric.

Khan emphasized that a potentially more dangerous outcome would be the weakening of the Pakistan-Iran border, making it vulnerable to exploitation by anti-state elements.

“Groups backed by hostile foreign powers, especially India—such as BLA, BLF, and other proxies—could infiltrate into Pakistan unchecked, posing a serious threat to our internal security,” he warned.

Touching on the strategic motives behind Israel’s military actions, Khan pointed out that Tel Aviv has made targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“Israel has already attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, Fordow, and other key locations where uranium enrichment and missile programs are believed to be based,” he said. “They claim to have neutralized nearly 40 percent of Iran’s air defence systems.”

Khan asserted that Israel is pressuring the United States to either intervene directly in the conflict or allow Israel to use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran. “Israel is lobbying for the use of bunker-buster bombs or subterranean nuclear strikes that, according to them, would limit radioactive fallout to underground areas,” he explained. “However, experts warn such assumptions are dangerously naive, and the consequences of a nuclear strike—direct or indirect—would be catastrophic not only for the region but globally, including for Israel itself.”

On the international response, Khan noted that while Russia and China have offered diplomatic and moral support to Iran, Tehran has not formally requested military assistance. “Russian President Vladimir Putin even offered to mediate between the two nations, a proposal accepted by Iran but reportedly dismissed by Israel,” he revealed. “Nonetheless, Iran maintains strong defense ties with both Russia and China, and remains a critical partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

Regarding diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, Khan acknowledged that the United States has set a 15-day window to decide on its level of involvement.

“This pause has intensified backchannel diplomacy. The British Foreign Secretary has held high-level meetings in Washington, and even President Trump’s close advisors are urging restraint,” he said.

“Still, military deployments by the U.S. in Europe, the Middle East, and particularly at Diego Garcia, suggest that war preparations are well underway.”