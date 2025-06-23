AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Security, stability: Iran-Israel conflict could have grave implications: Masood

INP Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

MUZAFFARABAD: Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and senior diplomat Sardar Masood Khan has warned that the escalating Iran-Israel conflict could have grave and far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s national security and stability.

In a series of media interviews, Khan expressed deep concern over the widening scope of hostilities between Iran and Israel, cautioning that a prolonged war could trigger a new wave of refugee influx into Pakistan, similar to the aftermath of the Afghan conflict.

“If the war drags on, there is a strong possibility of a mass exodus of Iranian refugees towards Pakistan,” he stated, noting that such a scenario would strain Pakistan’s resources and social fabric.

Khan emphasized that a potentially more dangerous outcome would be the weakening of the Pakistan-Iran border, making it vulnerable to exploitation by anti-state elements.

“Groups backed by hostile foreign powers, especially India—such as BLA, BLF, and other proxies—could infiltrate into Pakistan unchecked, posing a serious threat to our internal security,” he warned.

Touching on the strategic motives behind Israel’s military actions, Khan pointed out that Tel Aviv has made targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“Israel has already attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, Fordow, and other key locations where uranium enrichment and missile programs are believed to be based,” he said. “They claim to have neutralized nearly 40 percent of Iran’s air defence systems.”

Khan asserted that Israel is pressuring the United States to either intervene directly in the conflict or allow Israel to use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran. “Israel is lobbying for the use of bunker-buster bombs or subterranean nuclear strikes that, according to them, would limit radioactive fallout to underground areas,” he explained. “However, experts warn such assumptions are dangerously naive, and the consequences of a nuclear strike—direct or indirect—would be catastrophic not only for the region but globally, including for Israel itself.”

On the international response, Khan noted that while Russia and China have offered diplomatic and moral support to Iran, Tehran has not formally requested military assistance. “Russian President Vladimir Putin even offered to mediate between the two nations, a proposal accepted by Iran but reportedly dismissed by Israel,” he revealed. “Nonetheless, Iran maintains strong defense ties with both Russia and China, and remains a critical partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

Regarding diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, Khan acknowledged that the United States has set a 15-day window to decide on its level of involvement.

“This pause has intensified backchannel diplomacy. The British Foreign Secretary has held high-level meetings in Washington, and even President Trump’s close advisors are urging restraint,” he said.

“Still, military deployments by the U.S. in Europe, the Middle East, and particularly at Diego Garcia, suggest that war preparations are well underway.”

Israel Sardar Masood Khan Iran

Comments

200 characters

Security, stability: Iran-Israel conflict could have grave implications: Masood

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

NSC to meet today

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

WHO’s stepped up higher tax drive may fuel illicit cigarette trade

Read more stories