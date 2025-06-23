AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

Gwadar agri team visits Zhengzhou

INP Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: A 10-member high-level agricultural delegation from Gwadar concluded a five-day productive visit to Zhengzhou, China’s Henan Province from June 16-20, marking a step forward in enhancing Pakistan-China cooperation in agriculture, education and ecological development.

The delegation, comprising agricultural experts and enterprise representatives, engaged in extensive knowledge-sharing and explored numerous collaboration opportunities during their packed itinerary, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

Their first stop was the Zhengzhou Garden Expo’s state-of-the-art tissue culture laboratory and nursery base, where they gained firsthand experience of China’s advanced plant propagation techniques and nursery management systems.

Educational cooperation formed another key focus area, with visits to primary and secondary schools in Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone to discuss potential student and faculty exchanges.

The delegation showed particular interest in China’s successful model of integrating ecological farming concepts into school curricula.

At the Henan Academy of Sciences, the delegation held detailed technical discussions with researchers at the Laser Manufacturing Research Institute about potential applications of laser technology on Gwadar’s agricultural sector.

A subsequent visit to Zhongmu County’s garlic planting base provided valuable insights into high-yield cultivation methods and post-harvest processing techniques that could be replicated in Gwadar.

A major milestone was achieved at Henan Agricultural University with the signing of a landmark Sino-Pak Scientific and Technological Cooperation Agreement focusing on the introduction and comprehensive utilization of Paulownia and other plants.

The agreement paves the way for joint research initiatives and technology transfer between the two sides.

The visit also included cultural components, with the delegation experiencing China’s rich heritage at the world-famous Shaolin Temple. Business networking opportunities were explored during the meeting with Yulin Holding, where potential investment projects were discussed.

Experts believe such exchanges under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework will significantly contribute to Gwadar’s development as an agricultural hub and enhance food security in the region.

Owais Mir, a member of the delegation, expressed optimism about implementing the knowledge gained during this visit to boost Gwadar’s agricultural productivity and exports.

