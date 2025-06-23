PTI denounces US strikes on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced the US strikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities and urged the government to immediately convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to thoroughly deliberate on the rapidly deteriorating regional situation and formulate a consensus-based and clear-cut policy on belligerent Israel, pushing the entire region to the brink of a devastating war.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a statement on Sunday, expressed alarm that the regional situation was fast changing and the government’s ostrich-like approach could prove disastrous.

He emphasised that the current policy of burying heads in the sand and hoping the storm will pass is futile, as the flames of war have already reached Pakistan’s doorstep.

He underlined that Pakistan can undoubtedly weather the storm, just as it did against India, but the power elites must take the nation into confidence and forge a consensus-driven approach because Pakistan is currently caught between a rock and a hard place.

He criticised the government for its ‘habit of flattery’, which he said now had crossed our national boundaries and it is now visible internationally.

He pleaded that Israel could not have invaded Iran without the strong backing and support of the US. He said that the US has not only violated Iran’s sovereignty but also breached the UN Charter.

He maintained that the excuse for the Israeli attack on Iran was even more absurd than India’s recent strike on Pakistan under the pretext of the Pahalgam attack. He said that the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a blatantly contradictory and biased approach towards the Muslim world in its pursuit of nuclear capability, while remaining conspicuously silent about Israel’s widely acknowledged nuclear arsenal.

He demanded that the UN and OIC urge the IAEA to inspect Israel’s nuclear sites and work toward a nuclear-free Middle East, rather than targeting Iran under false pretexts—just as was done with Iraq—despite the IAEA’s repeated and clear stance that Tehran is nowhere near acquiring a nuclear weapon. Waqas added that Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful purposes.

He called for the immediate release of PTI Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan and his inclusion in strategic decision-making regarding the situation arising from Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran and the subsequent US strikes on the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025