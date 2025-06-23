Chitral wins Shandur Polo Festival 2025

PESHAWAR: Chitral polo team on Sunday won the Shandur polo festival 2025 by defeating Gilgit team in the final amid applause by thousands of spectators.

The thunder of hooves echoed through Shandur as team Chitral emerged victorious, lifting the trophy in front of a roaring crowd. Chitral A team, once again upholding its tradition, defeated Gilgit A team by 9 goals to 7. However, this year, the Gilgit A team delivered a much-improved performance compared to previous years through aggressive field play. The Chitral defense however successfully repulsed the Gilgit team attacks and saved several goals. The final match started with high speed and Chitral teams outclassed the rival through better coordinated team efforts.

This historic annual polo clash was played at 12,000 ft on the world’s highest polo ground.

The festival started on Friday last. The national flags were hoisted flying high and spectators took keen interest in cultural and food stalls.

