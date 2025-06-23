AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
PAJCCI greets new visa policy for Afghan drivers

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

PESHAWAR: Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the decision of Pakistan government of introducing a one year multiple entry visa for Afghan drivers to boost cross border trade.

In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and streamline border management, Pakistan has recently announced this policy of granting Afghan drivers and transporters one-year multiple entry visas.

“The step taken by the government would help in reducing the hindrances in Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade by facilitating passage of good laden trucks between the two countries,” Zia commented.

Sarhadi who is also Executive Member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) also made some suggestions of making the new policy more practical and long lasting. He said before this policy, the government had decided to issue TAD-1 documents for Afghan drivers, with one year validity. Initially the visa fee for TAD was set at $100, but then it later it increased creating problems for drivers and traders. He said measures should be taken to ensure implementation of a fixed fee for the new visa issuance policy and drivers should not be compelled to pay additional amounts.

He also suggested setting up a desk at Torkham border point for visa issuance and renewal for drivers and cleaners.

He recalled the issuance of ‘’Red Pass’ by the Pakistan government in late 80’s to people associated with Pak-Afghan trade who keep on travelling across the border for business purposes. Revival of Red Pass policy will also help in expediting cargo travelling procedure and timing in Pak-Afghan trade, Zia opined.

He said visiting drivers to embassies for application submission and other formalities will be time consuming and may cause delay in transportation of import-export bound goods between the two countries.

