Punjab police ensuring effective public service delivery

LAHORE: Punjab Police is actively working to ensure effective public service delivery and enforcement of traffic laws. As part of these efforts, a total of 26,489 individuals were issued driving licences within the last 24 hours.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, over 40,593 challans were issued for violations of traffic rules, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 24 million. Challans were also issued to 600 smoke emitting vehicles, while 91 such vehicles were impounded at police stations.

