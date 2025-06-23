CM Maryam rewards sanitation workers in Chiniot

CHINIOT: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 1,129 sanitation workers of Chiniot district under the Punjab Suthra initiative.

The ceremony was held in three separate events at the tehsil level, where Members of Provincial Assembly, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and Assistant Commissioners distributed the cheques to the sanitation workers.

During the ceremony, the assembly members praised the sanitation workers for their hard work and dedication, particularly during Eid-ul-Azha, when they sacrificed their holidays to maintain cleanliness standards in the district.

They acknowledged the workers’ efforts in making the streets and roads of the city and villages clean, presenting a practical example of a clean Punjab.

On this occasion, the sanitation workers thanked CM Maryam Nawaz for the cash prize and reiterated their commitment to keeping the district clean with the same spirit and dedication in the future.

The district administration and waste management company also distributed appreciation shields and certificates among the officers, recognizing their efforts in maintaining cleanliness standards in the district.