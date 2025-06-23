Iranian nuclear facilities: AJK SC Bar Association concerned over US strikes

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the recent military strikes carried out by the United States against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, terming them a clear violation of international law and an act of dangerous provocation, it was officially said by the organization.

In a statement issued from the office of the AJK SCBA here on Sunday, the association’s president, Javaid Najam-us-Saqib, ASC, expressed grave concern over the widening scope of regional instability, warning that such aggressive actions may further escalate tensions and push the region toward wider conflict, with serious global implications.

“These attacks violate well-established norms of international law and undermine the framework of sovereign equality. Iran, like any sovereign nation, retains the legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity under universally recognized legal principles.”

“The current escalation of violence, particularly targeting sensitive infrastructure, is unprecedented and deeply alarming. Any further provocation risks plunging the region into broader turmoil—with consequences that will extend far beyond regional borders.”

Selective silence of global powers in the face of repeated unlawful actions by Israel reflects a dangerous double standard. When similar acts are committed elsewhere, international norms are cited with full force. But here, the rule of law, justice, and accountability are conveniently ignored. This hypocrisy must be called out—and this impunity must end, President Javaid Najam-us-Saqib further added.

The Bar Association emphasized that such unilateral actions, carried out without international mandate or dialogue, weaken the very foundations of the international legal order, which is built on mutual respect, non-aggression, and peaceful dispute resolution.

The association calls on the United Nations to play an active and effective role in de-escalating the situation and protecting international peace and urges international legal institutions and jurists worldwide to raise their voices in defense of legality, fairness, and the sovereignty of nations, the statement concluded.