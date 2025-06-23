AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Iranian nuclear facilities: AJK SC Bar Association concerned over US strikes

APP Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 06:04am

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the recent military strikes carried out by the United States against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, terming them a clear violation of international law and an act of dangerous provocation, it was officially said by the organization.

In a statement issued from the office of the AJK SCBA here on Sunday, the association’s president, Javaid Najam-us-Saqib, ASC, expressed grave concern over the widening scope of regional instability, warning that such aggressive actions may further escalate tensions and push the region toward wider conflict, with serious global implications.

“These attacks violate well-established norms of international law and undermine the framework of sovereign equality. Iran, like any sovereign nation, retains the legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity under universally recognized legal principles.”

“The current escalation of violence, particularly targeting sensitive infrastructure, is unprecedented and deeply alarming. Any further provocation risks plunging the region into broader turmoil—with consequences that will extend far beyond regional borders.”

Selective silence of global powers in the face of repeated unlawful actions by Israel reflects a dangerous double standard. When similar acts are committed elsewhere, international norms are cited with full force. But here, the rule of law, justice, and accountability are conveniently ignored. This hypocrisy must be called out—and this impunity must end, President Javaid Najam-us-Saqib further added.

The Bar Association emphasized that such unilateral actions, carried out without international mandate or dialogue, weaken the very foundations of the international legal order, which is built on mutual respect, non-aggression, and peaceful dispute resolution.

The association calls on the United Nations to play an active and effective role in de-escalating the situation and protecting international peace and urges international legal institutions and jurists worldwide to raise their voices in defense of legality, fairness, and the sovereignty of nations, the statement concluded.

Pakistan Iran Israel war US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities AJK SC Bar Association

Comments

200 characters

Iranian nuclear facilities: AJK SC Bar Association concerned over US strikes

Finance bill contains drafting errors: experts

‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ App unveiled

Moharram-ul-Haram: Minister orders uninterrupted power supply

NSC to meet today

‘Pakistan stands with Iran’: PM

Iran has right to defend itself, Dar tells OIC

‘Enough POL stock present in country’

CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

WHO’s stepped up higher tax drive may fuel illicit cigarette trade

Read more stories