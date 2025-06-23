Eco-friendly industries: Minister says investors to be granted tax exemptions

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, inaugurated the first ENVEREX EV electric car showroom. Muhammad Zakir Ali, CEO of Enverex Industries, Director Abdul Rehman, and other dignitaries were also present. The provincial minister inaugurated the showroom by cutting the ribbon.

He inspected the electric vehicles on display. The company’s CEO gave a detailed briefing about the vehicles. Information was also provided regarding the after-sales services offered by the company. The electric car charging ports can also be installed at home.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “Today we have inaugurated the ENVEREX Industries EV showroom. We appreciate the local production of electric vehicles and will fully support it. The cost of running an electric car is Rs. 4 per kilometre.” He stated that, in line with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, eco-friendly energy projects are being promoted and supported. Government-owned lands will be utilised for electric charging stations. It has been made mandatory to include electric charging facilities in newly constructed buildings in Sindh. Electric charging stations will be established in major cities across the province.

Shah said that for the convenience of travellers, electric charging stations will be set up every 30 to 40 kilometres outside city areas. Special funds are being allocated for eco-friendly projects as per the directions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Sindh government is fully supporting and facilitating such eco-friendly initiatives. Efforts will be made to shift more vehicles and bikes to electric power.

