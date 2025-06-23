Trump cuts India down to size

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled “India’s water belligerence” carried by the newspaper yesterday. In my view the writer is spot on as it is increasingly evident that India’s has been trying to overcome the shock that it has received in the four-day conflict at the hands of Pakistan last month.

No doubt, the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Field Marshal and army chief Asim Munir has spooked the Indian government so much so that its ministers are now making more irresponsible statements against Pakistan than before.

It is important to note that now Pakistan has announced its formal decision to recommend US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, praising his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent four-day war between Pakistan and India.

In a statement posted on X, the government highlighted Trump’s pivotal role in helping to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The post carried the headline: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.”

How ironic it is from India’s perspective that prime minister Narendra Modi’s so-called ‘close friend’ President Trump is now being assailed by Godi media for inflicting a blow on India’s nefarious designs of becoming the regional hegemon. Be that as it may, Trump deserves praise for cutting India down to size in an effective and meaningful manner.

Sana Adeel (Karachi)

