World Print 2025-06-23

India arrests two for harbouring Pahalgam attackers

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: New Delhi’s counter-terrorism agency said on Sunday it has arrested two men in IIOJK for allegedly harbouring gunmen behind a deadly attack on civilians that sparked a days-long conflict between the two countries.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the two suspects were from the Pahalgam area, where gunmen killed 26 people two months ago.

“The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had... selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity,” a statement by NIA said. The majority of those killed were Hindu men.

The agency identified the two men as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, claiming the duo “have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack”, and have confirmed they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group.

India Indo Pak tensions Pahalgam attackers

Comments

200 characters

