NCA’s skills development camp concludes

LAHORE: The first phase of the National Cricket Academy (NCA)’s Skills Development camp concluded in Lahore.

As many as 13 players featured in the six-day camp, which commenced on 16th June.

During the camp, players participated in various skill development and fitness sessions. Fielding and fitness sessions were held in the morning, followed by net sessions in the afternoon.

The players also took part in scenario-based matches conducted at the LCCA ground during the final two days of the camp.

The players who participated in the camp were Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

In the second phase, 15 players will take part, with the camp set to begin on Monday (today). Among the 15 players, Mohammad Nawaz has been retained from the group that featured in the first phase.

Second phase players for June 23-28 are: Aamir Jamal, Ali Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shahid Aziz and Yasir Khan.

