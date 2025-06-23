HCSTSI lauds ‘food & consumer expo’

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), led by acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, visited the Sindh Food & Consumer Expo 2025 at Abdullah Qasimabad.

He said the expo serves as a unique recreational, educational and commercial opportunity for the people of Hyderabad.

He appreciated the strong participation of the food industry, consumer product brands and local entrepreneurs, adding that the expo hosts dozens of stalls offering a wide range of delicious food items, household products and other consumer goods.

