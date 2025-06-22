AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil to open higher as US strikes on Iran boost supply risk premium

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 06:06pm

LONDON: Oil is likely to rise by $3-5 per barrel when trading resumes on Sunday evening after the U.S. attacked Iran at the weekend, market analysts said, with gains expected to accelerate only if Iran retaliates hard and causes a major oil supply disruption.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had “obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites in strikes overnight, joining an Israeli assault in an escalation of conflict in the Middle East as Tehran vowed to defend itself. Iran is OPEC’s third-largest crude producer.

“An oil price jump is expected,” said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad and a former OPEC official. “Even in the absence of immediate retaliation, markets are likely to price in a higher geopolitical risk premium.”

Global oil benchmark Brent crude could gain $3 to $5 per barrel when markets open, SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye said in a note. Brent settled at $77.01 a barrel on Friday and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $73.84.

Oil prices settle lower

Ole Hansen, analyst at Saxo Bank, said crude could open $4 to $5 dollars higher, with potential for some long positioning being unwound.

Crude had settled down on Friday after the U.S. imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, including on two entities based in Hong Kong, and counter-terrorism-related sanctions, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

Brent has risen 11% while WTI has gained around 10% since the conflict began on June 13 with Israel targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and Iranian missiles hitting buildings in Tel Aviv.

Currently stable supply conditions and the availability of spare production capacity among other OPEC members have limited oil’s gains. Risk premiums have typically faded when no supply disruptions occurred, said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

“The direction of oil prices from here will depend on whether there are supply disruptions - which would likely result in higher prices - or if there is a de-escalation in the conflict, resulting in a fading risk premium,” he said.

A senior Iranian lawmaker said on June 19 that the country could shut the Strait of Hormuz as a way of hitting back against its enemies, though a second member of parliament said this would only happen if Tehran’s vital interests were endangered.

About a fifth of the world’s total oil consumption passes through the strait.

SEB said any closure of the strait or spillover into other regional producers would “significantly lift” oil prices, but they saw this scenario as a tail risk rather than a base case given China’s reliance on Gulf crude.

Ajay Parmar, oil and energy transition analytics director at consultancy ICIS, said it was unlikely Iran would be able to enforce a blockage of the strait for too long.

“Most of Iran’s oil exports to China pass through this strait and Trump is unlikely to tolerate the inevitable subsequent oil price spike for too long - the diplomatic pressure from the world’s two largest economies would also be significant,” he said.

OPEC Iran Oil prices Iran Nuclear Deal Brent crude Oil Iran Israel war Iran Israel conflict Israel Iran war

Comments

200 characters

Oil to open higher as US strikes on Iran boost supply risk premium

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

Emergency UNSC meeting called following US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Iran’s top security body to decide on Hormuz closure, Press TV reports

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

Arab states erupt in condemnation after US strikes on Iran

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, U.S. official says

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites

IMF rejects tax rebate for teachers, researchers: FBR

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

Read more stories