AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets open lower after US strikes on Iran

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:21pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf opened lower on Sunday following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, but pared some of their losses as investors assessed the potential economic impact of the escalating regional conflict.

US forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Iran it would face more attacks if it does not agree to peace.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, helped by a 0.7% rise in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank Israel launched attacks against Iran on June 13, saying the country was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons.

Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Dubai stocks eases on profit-taking

Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons, which it neither confirms nor denies. In Qatar, the benchmark index gained more than 1% following a drop in early trade.

Qatar held crisis talks this week with energy majors after Israeli strikes on the huge South Pars field that it shares with Iran, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an industry source and a diplomat in the region.

The Omani share index fell 0.3%, while Kuwait’s premier index reversed early losses to trade 0.5% higher.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets open lower after US strikes on Iran

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

Emergency UNSC meeting called following US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Iran’s top security body to decide on Hormuz closure, Press TV reports

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

Arab states erupt in condemnation after US strikes on Iran

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, U.S. official says

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites

IMF rejects tax rebate for teachers, researchers: FBR

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

Read more stories