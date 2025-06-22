AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Ruud pulls out of Wimbledon

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 12:05pm

Norway’s Casper Ruud has pulled out of Wimbledon as he is still struggling to recover from a knee injury, his management told local media on Saturday.

The world No. 16 and two-time French Open finalist suffered a shock second-round exit at the claycourt major last month, losing to unseeded Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Afterwards he said he had been struggling with a knee injury for some time and he has not been in action on the men’s tour since, withdrawing from the grasscourt event in Mallorca.

Ruud wins his match but Norway lose tie to Brazil

“He’s back on the court, and things are going well, but it looks like playing best-of-five sets is unfortunately a bit too soon. Gstaad will be next for Casper now,” manager Tina Falster told NTB.

Ruud’s best showing at Wimbledon is three second-round appearances. Wimbledon starts on June 30, while the Swiss Open in Gstaad begins on July 14.

Casper Ruud

Comments

200 characters

Injured Ruud pulls out of Wimbledon

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, U.S. official says

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites

IMF rejects tax rebate for teachers, researchers: FBR

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

UK PM Starmer calls on Iran to ‘return to negotiating table’

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

Read more stories