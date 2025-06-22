UN chief Guterres says US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres said in a statement.

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

“At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.

There is no military solution.

The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace,“ he said.