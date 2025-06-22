Yemeni Houthi’s response to US attack on Iran ‘only a matter of time’, official says

CAIRO: A Yemeni Houthi official said on Sunday that the Iran-aligned group’s response to the US attack on Iran was “only a matter of time”. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement’s political bureau, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV that its ceasefire deal with Washington was before the “war” on Iran.

The group has been launching attacks on shipping lanes and Israel in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israeli war.

It agreed on a ceasefire deal with the United States in May to stop attacking US ships in exchange for an end to Washington’s bombings of the group.