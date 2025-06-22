Pakistan recommends US President for Nobel Peace

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Saturday announced its formal decision to recommend US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, praising his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent four-day war between Pakistan and India.

In a statement posted on X, the government highlighted Trump’s pivotal role in helping to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The post carried the headline: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.”

The decision from the government comes just three days after President Trump met with Chief of Army Staff and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, signalling continued diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

In the statement, the government outlined the details of the crisis, which saw India’s actions described as “unprovoked and unlawful aggression” against Pakistan. The government emphasised that this aggression violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, leading to a tragic loss of innocent lives, including those of women, children, and the elderly.

In response to India’s actions, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, a measured military operation designed to protect the country’s territorial integrity while avoiding civilian casualties. The operation, Pakistan stated, was carried out to assert its “fundamental right to self-defence” and restore regional deterrence.

Amidst rising tensions and the potential for further escalation, President Trump is credited with playing a key role in de-escalating the situation. According to the Government of Pakistan, Trump demonstrated “great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” by engaging with both Islamabad and New Delhi diplomatically, helping to secure a ceasefire that prevented the conflict from expanding into a wider and more catastrophic war between two nuclear-armed states.

The statement highlighted Trump’s intervention as a testament to his role as a “genuine peacemaker,” underlining his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue. Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan expressed appreciation for Trump’s “sincere offers” to mediate the longstanding dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, a matter that has long fuelled instability in the region.

“Durable peace in South Asia will remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” the government noted, reaffirming its position on the issue.

The post also recognised President Trump’s diplomatic legacy, noting that his leadership during the 2025 Pakistan-India crisis exemplified a continuation of his pragmatic approach to diplomacy and peace-building efforts.

Concluding the statement, the Government of Pakistan expressed hope that Trump’s “earnest efforts” would continue to contribute to regional and global stability, particularly as tensions persist in the Middle East, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing escalation surrounding Iran.

NNI adds: US President Donald Trump said he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in New Jersey, Trump said the Nobel Committee should award him the prize for his global peace efforts in places such as Rwanda, Congo, Serbia, and Kosovo.

“The big one is India and Pakistan — I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump remarked. “But they won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”—NNI