PM’s defamation suit against IK: Proceeding put off till tomorrow

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday adjourned the proceedings of a defamation suit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif till June 23 as his cross examination was not concluded.

The court however, asked the prime minister to file a formal application to present a legal notice to PTI former chairman in defamation suit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court through video link and complained about the delay in the proceedings of his defamation suit against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

“Several hearings have taken place before the court, but the proceedings have not moved beyond stamps and signatures,” the prime minister said, addressing the court during his cross-examination.

During the cross-examination, the counsel for the defendant, asked the prime minister why his affidavit did not mention who identified him before the oath commissioner.

At this, the plaintiff’s lawyer objected to the question, saying the issue had already been discussed.

Being irked with recurring questions, PM Shehbaz sarcastically said while the time of the court and the defendant’s counsel was considered precious, his own time, although at a much lower level, was also valuable.

The court at this also remarked that it seemed the Imran’s lawyer was using the proceedings as an excuse to keep seeing the prime minister repeatedly.

PM Shehbaz, however, explained that the oath commissioner knew him in his capacity as the then chief minister of Punjab.

The defendant’s counsel stated that the suit mentioned a legal notice was sent to his client on May 8, 2017, but no such notice was attached with the document.

