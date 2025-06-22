Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

KARACHI: Treasury ministers in the Sindh Assembly firmly dismissed opposition claims about the 2025–26 fiscal budget as unfounded, using Saturday’s session to outline key achievements and unveil future plans for their respective departments.

With Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed chairing the budget session that has entered fifth consecutive day, a number of provincial cabinet members and lawmakers actively defended the government’s fiscal priorities and highlighted achievements across key sectors including health, irrigation, education, policing and urban development.

In her address, Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho highlighted the provincial government’s firm commitment to improving public healthcare infrastructure. She revealed that Karachi now boasts 19 fully operational Chest Pain Units, significantly enhancing the city’s emergency response capacity. The upcoming fiscal year’s budget earmarks Rs1.12 billion for the procurement of advanced CT scan and MRI machines, a move aimed at strengthening diagnostic services across Sindh.

The minister also announced a strategic partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital to upgrade Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities in government-run hospitals. Thanks to sustained efforts, the province has seen a noticeable drop in maternal mortality rates during childbirth, while immunization coverage has reached an impressive 90 percent.

Updating the House on development work, she said 21 healthcare schemes are currently being executed in Karachi alone. Addressing circulating rumors, Dr. Pechuho categorically denied that the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) was being handed over to any NGO, calling such reports “completely baseless.”

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro criticized opposition lawmakers for not reading the budget documents prior to protesting. “Had they done so, much of the opposition noise could’ve been avoided,” he said. Shoro highlighted that Sindh won its case on canal water rights in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) under Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s leadership.

Recalling urban transformation efforts, Shoro stated: “When we took over Karachi, it was drowning in garbage. Today, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gizri, Tariq Road, and the Drigh Road underpass are proof of progress under Murad Ali Shah.” He also cited Hyderabad’s new landfill site and Autobahn Road as PPP-led successes.

“Sindh has built 200 dams,” he claimed. “Yet, despite Pakistan’s looming water and climate crisis, the federal government refuses to release funds for the Gaj Dam.”

On Sukkur Barrage, Shoro mentioned that 16 gates have been replaced so far — an engineering feat once thought impossible without draining the river.

Opposition MPA Iftikhar Alam from MQM criticized the provincial government for neglecting Karachi, likening its treatment to that of a “stepchild.” He slammed the construction of the Karimabad underpass, calling it unnecessary and built without proper consultation. He also proposed that districts should receive funds through a formula akin to the NFC Award granted by the federal government.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah while extending birthday wishes to late Benazir Bhutto, acknowledged post-flood challenges, admitting that 20,000 schools remain closed while only 5,000 have reopened. However, he rejected claims that 7.8 million children were out of school, stating the number is actually 6.2 million, with 5.5 million currently enrolled in government institutions. An additional 11.5 million students are enrolled in private schools and Madressahs.

Sardar detailed plans to set up IT labs in 136 schools, build two new colleges in Karachi, and upgrade all 155 existing public colleges. “From the next fiscal year, funds for 34,000 schools will go directly to headmasters,” he announced.

He also criticized the federal government’s Economic Survey, accusing it of misrepresenting Sindh by reusing outdated data. “Appreciate Punjab if you must, but don’t distort Sindh’s progress,” he said.

Interior and Law Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar provided a granular look at law and order trends. He noted a reduction in street crimes: 7,441 mobile phones were snatched this year, down from previous highs. Car thefts declined from 586 last year to 558 this year, and murder rates have halved—from 2.6 daily deaths to one.

Anti-crime efforts included engaging scrap dealers to curb thefts and launching operations against narcotics. Over 8,000 drug peddlers were arrested in Karachi alone. “We are forming a provincial narcotics force and will set up 10 special drug courts in Karachi,” Lanjar said.

On the Safe City project, he reported that 1,300 cameras have been installed, with plans to expand the initiative to Larkana, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas. The current police strength stands at 171,000, with all new recruitments conducted on merit.

Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah commended the Chief Minister’s “people-friendly” budget. “This year, we’ve completed 760 schemes — a national record,” he claimed. He dismissed the opposition’s claim that Karachi lacks mega projects, pointing to numerous entries in the budget book.

“Even areas where PPP doesn’t have a single councilor are receiving development projects,” he said. Shah highlighted the K-IV water project and a solar power distribution program under which 200,000 solar home systems have been received. “We’ll cover installation and transport costs too,” he added.

Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla revealed a dramatic rise in tax collection, from Rs7.29 billion in 2008 to over Rs200 billion today. This year’s budget eliminates three major taxes: professional tax, entertainment tax and cotton tax.

New traffic regulations are also on the horizon. By August 14, all outdated number plates must be replaced, and old tax books will be retired. Vehicle data will now be integrated with traffic police systems to ensure compliance.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said 1,138 schemes were initiated last year, of which 424 have been completed. Of the total Rs131 billion in local government schemes, Rs104 billion are dedicated to Karachi.

“There are 52 mega projects currently underway with a cost of Rs72 billion. Just in Korangi, Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a Rs54 billion project,” he informed the House, adding that both the Korangi Interchange and Shahrah-e-Bhutto will be completed this December.

Refuting opposition accusations of bias, Saeed Ghani said: “The budget documents don’t support the claim that we’ve only funded areas that elected PPP candidates.” Following the intensive debate, the assembly session was adjourned until Monday at 9:30 am.

