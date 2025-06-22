PM chairs review meeting on Hajj 2026

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday discussed preparations for next year’s Hajj, directing the Ministry of Religious Affairs to begin planning immediately.

Sharif, while chairing a review meeting on Hajj 2026, emphasized the importance of timely and efficient preparations, urging officials to develop a comprehensive action plan based on the Hajj policy recently issued by Saudi Arabia.

“There will be zero tolerance for negligence in serving pilgrims next year,” the Prime Minister said during the meeting.

He also instructed that the private Hajj scheme be regularized and called for a detailed roadmap to be finalized and presented soon, along with a clear timeline for implementation.

Federal Ministers Musadik Malik and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, along with senior officials, attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025