Vandalism case: PTI leaders acquitted

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and others from two cases registered in connection with protests and vandalism against them.

Judicial magistrate Shehzad Gondal, while announcing its reserved judgment on the acquittal applications, acquitted Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub, Aamir Doghar, Aamir Mughal, Ali Bukhar, Shoiab Shaheen, MaliK Rafique and others from the case registered at Karachi Company police station.

PTI lawyer Sardar Muhammad Masroof appeared before the court.

