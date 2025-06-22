Opposition walkouts amid passage of resolution commemorating BB’s birthday

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Saturday witnessed a dramatic turn during its budget session as the House passed a resolution commemorating the 72nd birth anniversary of late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto — the first woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world — amid loud opposition protests and a walkout.

The resolution, presented by veteran parliamentarian and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, was moved out of turn with special permission from the Deputy Speaker, Anthony Naveed. This procedural bypass infuriated opposition lawmakers, who erupted in protest, raised slogans, and eventually staged a walkout from the Assembly floor.

In response to the uproar, Nisar Khuhro addressed the opposition members directly, saying, “Even you should feel proud of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. By protesting during this resolution, you are only tarnishing your image in the eyes of the people of Sindh. This resolution has been prepared in consultation with Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.”

Despite the opposition’s absence, the resolution paying tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her birthday was adopted by the House.

Later, speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Ali Khursheedi condemned the government’s move, calling it a violation of Assembly norms and the Constitution. “We were told on budget day that no resolutions could be tabled during the budget session. When we tried to bring a resolution in support of Iran, we were denied. But today, the same rules were bent for a political tribute. This selective application of the Constitution is unacceptable,” he said.

Khursheedi further remarked, “Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is indeed a respected figure for all, but no one — regardless of stature — should be paid homage at the cost of violating the House’s procedures during a budget session.” Taking a pointed jab, he added, “I’m merely reminding history — Nisar Khuhro once distributed sweets upon the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.”

In a symbolic show of reverence, the Assembly later hosted a ceremonial celebration for the slain PPP leader’s birthday.

