‘She Feeds the World programme’ successfully concluded

ISLAMABAD: CARE Pakistan with support from PepsiCo Pakistan and in partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation’s long-term commitment to driving social impact marked the successful conclusion of its flagship She Feeds the World (SFtW) programme with a national event titled, “She Nourishes Change”. The event brought together policymakers, donors, researchers, civil society members, and community leaders to honour the women leading efforts to redefine agriculture, nutrition, and rural resilience in Pakistan.

Launched in 2023, SFtW was designed to address some of the most pressing challenges in rural Pakistan including climate stress, food insecurity, and limited access to clean water, and the persistent exclusion of women from agricultural systems. What emerged from the fields of Vehari and Okara over two years was not just progress, but transformation.

The programme directly supported over 130,000 people, while indirectly reaching an additional 1.5 million individuals. Women-led Village Savings and Loan Associations mobilized over PKR 8.9 million, enabling the launch of micro-businesses and strengthening financial independence.

The adoption of climate-smart farming practices led to impressive yield increases - maize harvests rose from 63.5 to 74.7 maunds per acre, and potato yields improved from 60.1 to 69.4 maunds per acre. Access to clean water was significantly enhanced through the installation of 10 water filtration plants, which now serve 32,717 people—many of whom gained access to safe drinking water for the first time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025