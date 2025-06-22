AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-22

Authorities urged to take effective steps against criminal gangs

Fazal Sher Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase was seen in criminal cases in the capital, with 60 criminal activities including robbery, street crime and auto theft reported during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder over 40 cases of motorbikes theft, eight cases of car stealing, eight cases of street crime including snatching of cash and mobile phones at gun point as well as 11 cases of robbery in which citizens were deprived of valuables. Additionally, one case of kidnapping of a person was recorded during this period.

Several areas have emerged as crime hotspots, notably the jurisdictions under the Khanna, Industrial Area, Golra, Sabzi Mandi, and Sumbal police stations, where criminal gangs appear to be operating with increased boldness.

Among the most serious incidents was the kidnapping of 30-year-old Muhammad Azam, who was abducted from the jurisdiction of Humak police station while travelling in a rented vehicle. His car was later recovered from a shopping mall.

In another alarming event, armed individuals attempted to snatch a woman’s purse in Humak, while in Lohi Bher, a citizen was deprived of his motorcycle at gunpoint. Similarly, an unidentified group of armed assailants snatched another bike in the Industrial Area.

Police records show that the Industrial Area station alone registered one case of car theft, six motorcycle thefts, and one robbery in the past week.

Khanna police reported three robberies and four motorcycle thefts, while Sabzi Mandi registered four motorcycle thefts and one car theft. The Karachi Company police station received reports of five vehicle thefts, including three motorcycles and two cars.

Elsewhere, the Sumbal police registered one robbery and three auto thefts, while Noon police reported three cases of street crime. The rising trend of such incidents has sparked growing concern among residents, who are urging authorities take effective steps against the criminal gangs.

