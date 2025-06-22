Punjab’s outdated mandi system hurting small farmers: think tank

LAHORE: Agriculture Republic, an agricultural think tank, has termed Punjab’s mandi (market) system outdated and harmful to small farmers. While the Kissan Card initiative is a commendable step, the urgent need to reform agricultural marketing remains unmet.

“Introducing digital weighing systems, transparent auction processes, and digitized payment systems will ensure traceability, fair pricing, and greater farmer confidence. Additionally, developing storage and cold chain infrastructure at the tehsil level can significantly reduce post-harvest losses and help stabilize market prices,” said Agriculture Republic Co-founder Fawad Bajwa, while speaking to Business Recorder on Saturday.

Bajwa highlighted that Punjab government’s 2025 budget brings a renewed focus on agriculture, climate adaptation, and rural development, with Rs 80 billion allocated for agricultural development. He welcomed this as a positive step for Punjab’s farmers, who remain on the frontlines of the climate crisis. He also praised the designation of Bahawalpur as a “Cotton Valley,” which he believes will help revive cotton cultivation and foster a complete value chain— from production to processing — in southern Punjab.

“This model should also be extended to other regions with strong potential for high-value, export-oriented crops such as horticulture, pulses, and oilseeds,” he suggested.

He further emphasized that while the budget’s focus on mechanization and smart agriculture tools is encouraging, these must be integrated with climate-smart technologies, AI-driven monitoring systems, and machine learning to enhance forecasting, optimize yields, and improve water management. A portion of the Rs 2 billion allocated for climate change, he noted, should be directly applied to on-the-ground agricultural adaptation, particularly through community-based efforts to mitigate climate impacts.

The budget also contains important proposals for improvements in livestock and fisheries—sectors with significant untapped export potential. The government’s initiative to establish disease-free livestock zones and modern livestock markets aligned with international health and hygiene standards are critical for accessing premium global markets for dairy and meat products. Bajwa recommended that similar pilot zones be established in various agro-ecological regions of Punjab to promote decentralized growth and ease pressure on existing market hubs.

Similarly, the emphasis on fisheries and aquaculture, especially through modern hatcheries and value chain development, can help diversify income opportunities in Punjab’s water-rich districts. He urged the government to expand inland fish farming pilots, supported by cold chain systems and export facilitation, beyond a few select districts to generate local employment.

Commenting on the broader vision of the budget, Aamer Hayat Bhandara, another co-founder of Agriculture Republic and a leading advocate for digital agriculture, said: “Punjab Budget 2025 provides a solid foundation, but its real value will depend on the integration of agriculture, climate resilience, animal health, digitization, and cultural preservation.” He stressed the need to scale up pilot projects across Punjab’s varied districts to ensure equitable growth, farmer prosperity, and long-term environmental sustainability.

Bhandara also noted that while the budget’s focus on urban beautification is welcome, the cultural and environmental significance of rural areas must not be neglected. He proposed launching Model Rural Villages under PHA across select districts—designed to celebrate Punjab’s rich rural heritage through traditional architecture, local craftsmanship, and eco-friendly landscapes.

