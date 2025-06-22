‘Sudden ban on plastic bags to harm traders, industrialists’

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the Hyderabad Plastic Bags Association Market Road Hyderabad, led by Patron Yousuf Dada and President Nadeem Nizamani, met with Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Acting President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI).

Delegation expressed strong concerns regarding the Sindh Government notification dated 30-04-2025, which imposes a blanket ban on all types, sizes and weights of non-degradable and oxo-degradable plastic carrier bags across the province effective from June 15, 2025.

Delegation stated that while they fully support the government environmental protection initiatives and are willing to comply with the 2014 regulations, the sudden and unplanned enforcement of the ban without adequate preparation or consultation will prove devastating for small businesses, factory owners and thousands of labourers dependent on the industry.

HCSTSI Acting President Idrees Chohan assured the delegation of Chamber’s full support and noted that while the use of plastic bags is indeed harmful to the environment, the government must first establish a viable system for alternatives. He emphasized the need for awareness campaigns and capacity building programs to enable local industries to transition toward environmentally friendly products. An abrupt ban, he warned, would lead to increased unemployment, factory closures and inflation. The government’s role should not be limited to imposing bans. It must also provide practical alternatives.

HCSTSI demands that any such policy be implemented in phases, in consultation with the industry, and accompanied by public awareness efforts. Otherwise, instead of improving the environment, the move could result in serious economic consequences. The delegation concluded by affirming their commitment to supporting eco-friendly regulations, provided the government treats the trader and industrialist community with fairness and cooperation.

On this occasion, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Kishor Kumar Bhatia, Abdullah Memon, Noman, Aqil Naeem, Saeed Gulshan, Jameel Naseer and Taimoor were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025