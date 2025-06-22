AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Asian refiners seek more Mideast oil after spot premiums jump on Israel-Iran conflict

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

SINGAPORE /NEW DELHI: Asian refiners have requested more term crude oil supplies loading in August and September from producers in the Middle East after spot premiums jumped, six trade sources said on Friday.

Spot premiums for Middle East benchmarks rose above $3 a barrel on Thursday, the highest levels in four months, on fears of supply disruption after fighting broke out between Israel and Iran last week. “We are receiving additional interest from our customers in Asia,” a source at a Middle East crude supplier said, adding that the requests are for cargoes loading in August and September.

A source at an Asian refiner said the official selling prices (OSPs) for Middle East crude are lower than spot levels, making it more economical to seek more term supplies.

Two sources at Indian refineries said they will be receiving more July-loading term crude supply from Middle East suppliers as they anticipate lower supplies from Russia.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Producers such as Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and Iraq’s SOMO typically notify term customers on their allotted volumes a month before cargoes are due to load.

It is not immediately clear if the producers will supply more oil, three sources said, although one of them pointed to rising output from the bloc.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, are unwinding supply cuts, planning to increase output by 1.37 million barrels per day between April and July.

Israel Iran Oil oil price

