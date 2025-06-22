AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-22

Malaysian palm oil gains

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, logging a sixth consecutive weekly gain, despite weak demand in key markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 11 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 4,115 ringgit ($968.24) a metric ton, the highest closing price since April 15.

The contract gained 4.79% this week. Trading volumes have been relatively thin and prices have largely factored in most internal and external variables, Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari, said.

“Going forward, sustaining the current trend will require additional bullish news to emerge. The demand side will be particularly crucial in July as the current market rally has been premised solely on external factors and has not yet demonstrated a robust increase in demand.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.44%, while the palm oil contract gained 0.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.5%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Cargo surveyors estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products during June 1-20 rose between 10.9% and 14.3%, compared with the same period a month ago.

Oil prices fell, but remained on course for a third consecutive weekly rise, after the White House delayed a decision on US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.16% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil gains

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories