French grain ratings dip as dry spell hits

PARIS: Ratings of all French grain crops fell in the week to June 16, with spring barley recording the sharpest fall as France faces a hot and dry spell set to last several weeks.

The share of soft wheat rated good or excellent fell to 68%, from 70% a week earlier, after recording regular declines as a dry spring has left northern regions parched, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

The soft wheat rating remains above the 62% recorded at the same stage in 2024. Soft wheat is the most cultivated cereal in France. Spring barley ratings fell for a fifth consecutive week to 67% from 71%, now well below the year-earlier level of 73%, FranceAgriMer said. Winter barley declined to 64% from 65%, matching its 2024 score.

In grain maize, crops showed 83% were in good or excellent condition by June 16, down from 85% a week earlier but up from 81% a year ago. The condition of durum wheat fell to 71% from 73% the previous week and 63% a year ago.