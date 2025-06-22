Introduction:

Environmental justice refers to the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, in the development, implementation, andenforcement of environmental laws and policies. In Pakistan, environmental justice is a pressing issue due to the country’s vulnerability to climate change, widespread pollution, and the disproportionate impact of environmental degradation on marginalized communities. This article explores the challenges of environmental justice in Pakistan, focusing on climate change, water scarcity, and industrial pollution, while also examining efforts to address these issues.

Climate change and its disproportionate impact:

Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change, despite contributing less than1% of global greenhouse gas emissions (World Bank, 2021). The country faces frequent natural disasters, such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves, which disproportionately affect poor and ruralcommunities. For instance, the devastating floods of 2022 displaced over 33 million people, with rural populations in Sindh and Balochistan bearing the brunt of the disaster (UNDP, 2022).

These communities often lack the resources to recover, exacerbating existing inequalities. Climate change also threatens food security, as changing weather patterns disrupt agricultural production. Small-scale farmers, who rely on rain-fed agriculture, are particularly vulnerable.

According to a writer/researcher, “the intersection of climate change and poverty creates a cycle of deprivation that is difficult to break without targeted interventions.” This highlights the need for climate policies that prioritize the needs of marginalized groups.

Water scarcity and inequitable access:

Water scarcity is another critical environmental justice issue in Pakistan. The country is among the most water-stressed in the world, with per capita water availability declining from 5,260 cubic meters in 1951 to just 1,000 cubic meters in 2021 (Pakistan Council of Research in WaterResources, 2021). This scarcity is exacerbated by poor water management, outdated infrastructure, and the over-extraction of groundwater.

Marginalized communities, particularly in rural areas, face significant challenges in accessing clean water. Wealthier urban populations often have better access to water supply systems, while rural residents rely on unsafe sources such as contaminated wells and rivers. This disparity contributes to health issues, including waterborne diseases like cholera and diarrhea (UNICEF, 2020). Addressing water scarcity requires not only infrastructure development but also policies that ensure equitable distribution.

Industrial pollution and environmental injustice:

Industrial pollution is a major contributor to environmental degradation in Pakistan. Industries such as textiles, tanneries, and cement manufacturing release untreated waste into rivers and the air, harming both the environment and public health. For example, the Ravi River in Punjab is heavily polluted by industrial effluents, affecting communities that rely on it for drinking water and irrigation.

Low-income communities often live in close proximity to industrial zones, making them more vulnerable to the health impacts of pollution. These communities lack the political power to demand accountability from polluters, highlighting the intersection of environmental and socialinjustice. Efforts to regulate industrial pollution have been hampered by weak enforcement of environmental laws and corruption.

Efforts aimed at promoting environmental justice

Despite these challenges, there are ongoing efforts to promote Environmental Justice in Pakistan. The government has launched initiatives such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, through which

Environmental Justice in Pakistan aims to restore ecosystems and create green jobs. Additionally, NGOs and civil societyorganizations are working to raise awareness about environmental issues and advocate for the rights of affected communities.

International organizations are also playing a role. For example, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has supported projects to enhance climate resilience invulnerable communities. However, more needs to be done to ensure that these efforts are inclusive and address the root causes of environmental injustice.

Environmental Justice in Pakistan is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires urgentattention.

Climate change, water scarcity, and industrial pollution disproportionately affect marginalized communities, exacerbating existing inequalities. While there are efforts to address these challenges, they must be scaled up and made more inclusive. Policymakers, civil society, and international organizations must work together to ensure that environmental policies prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable. Only then can Pakistan achieve a just and sustainablefuture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025