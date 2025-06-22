AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-06-22

Railway reforms

Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

EDITORIAL: There’s no shortage of shock when derailments happen. But the real surprise is that anyone’s still shocked. Pakistan Railways has been in decline for years — a long, grinding erosion of infrastructure, performance, and public trust — yet nothing of substance has ever been done to reverse it. This week’s twin derailments in Hyderabad are not outliers; they’re the inevitable outcome of systemic failure. And the federal government, under whose jurisdiction the railways fall, still won’t admit that the house is on fire.

Two derailments in one day — first a freight train, then a passenger bogie — underscore just how brittle the system has become. Passengers were left stranded in suffocating heat, without water, assistance, or even basic instructions. Station authorities offered no real help, and officials refused to speak. If there was a coordinated emergency response plan, it wasn’t visible. And if there’s any seriousness in Islamabad about fixing this crisis, it certainly wasn’t reflected in the federal budget.

Not a single line item this year is dedicated to overhauling Pakistan Railways infrastructure. No large-scale rehabilitation, no plan to replace rusted tracks or obsolete signaling systems, and no new safety protocols. What exists is a patchwork of routine allocations meant to keep the corpse twitching. There is money for salaries, there is money for pensions, but there is no money for reform. That is the clearest indicator yet of how little priority this sector holds in the national imagination.

This isn’t a recent lapse. Successive governments have treated the railways as a relic of the past, unworthy of investment in an age of motorways and private transport. But the fact remains: for large segments of the population — especially low-income groups — trains are still the most viable means of long-distance travel. Ignoring the railways is not just poor planning; it is willful abandonment of millions of citizens.

The rot goes deep. The tracks are rusted, coaches outdated, staff demoralised, and oversight practically non-existent. It is no longer a question of whether an accident will happen, but when and how bad it will be. For all the headlines each derailment generates, the conversation never moves past the initial flurry of blame. There are no consequences, no accountability, and certainly no systemic corrections. The same failures repeat, because the same inaction follows.

Even the political rhetoric has gone silent. There was a time when promises of railway reform were standard fare during election cycles. Now the sector is so thoroughly neglected, it doesn’t even make it into speeches. That silence is telling — not because the issue has been solved, but because it’s been discarded.

The federal government cannot hide behind excuses. Pakistan Railways is its direct responsibility. Blaming bureaucratic inertia or past mismanagement no longer holds. The facts are right there: the tracks are breaking down, the engines are stalling, and people are being put in harm’s way every single day. And still, the response is muted, the budgets unchanged, the priorities misplaced.

If the railways are to have any future at all, that future must begin with recognition at the highest level that the system is broken beyond routine maintenance. What’s needed is not another consultant’s report or a half-hearted upgrade of a few train services. What’s needed is a wholesale rethink of the role rail should play in Pakistan’s transport strategy — followed by the funds, the management overhaul, and the political will to deliver it.

Until then, the derailments will continue — of trains, of trust, and of any claim this government might make to long-term planning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Railways Federal Government Pakistan Railways infrastructure Railway reforms

Comments

200 characters

Railway reforms

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories